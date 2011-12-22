The Krazy Kardashians: Their Biggest Dramas Of 2011

The spotlight-hungry Kardashians were everywhere in 2011. I’m pretty sure they were everywhere last year as well, but their fame reached ridiculous heights over the past 12 months — and not always for good reasons!

While outspoken sister Khlo settled into marital bliss with hubby Lamar Odom, her big sis Kim wasn’t as lucky. And as their empire continued to grow and thrive (they made a combined $65 million in 2010), it also began to unravel.

Due to the erratic nature of the famous family, it’s impossible to predict how the next year will go for them. If I were a betting man, I’d say they’re only just beginning. These folks play the media like a bunch of pros, and with Kris Jenner at the helm of the operation, who knows what they’re capable of.

That said, take a look back at some of their biggest dramas of 2011 in the slideshow above!