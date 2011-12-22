The Krazy Kardashians: Their Biggest Dramas Of 2011

The spotlight-hungry Kardashians were everywhere in 2011. I’m pretty sure they were everywhere last year as well, but their fame reached ridiculous heights over the past 12 months — and not always for good reasons!
While outspoken sister Khlo settled into marital bliss with hubby Lamar Odom, her big sis Kim wasn’t as lucky. And as their empire continued to grow and thrive (they made a combined $65 million in 2010), it also began to unravel.
Due to the erratic nature of the famous family, it’s impossible to predict how the next year will go for them. If I were a betting man, I’d say they’re only just beginning. These folks play the media like a bunch of pros, and with Kris Jenner at the helm of the operation, who knows what they’re capable of.
That said, take a look back at some of their biggest dramas of 2011 in the slideshow above!
The infamous fairytale wedding between Kim Kardashian and the then relatively unknown basketball player Kris Humphries ended after 72 days, when Kim filed for divorce. We are now watching their marriage unfold on their latest reality TV venture, Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Needless to say, the public felt duped, and many were worried the backlash from the divorce would forever dim Kim's shine.
The youngest member of the klan, Kylie Jenner, upset fashion folk when she walked in the Abbey Dawn show at 14. After a great deal of debate regarding the appropriate age for models to walk, this did not go over well. Alas, star power trumps all.
Never one to sit back and let the spotlight rest on her daughters, momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner published a tell-all memoir the same week Kim filed for divorce. She admitted to numerous things, including a really juicy affair that destroyed her marriage to husband and famed OJ Simpson lawyer, Robert Kardashian. The family was reportedly upset that this information had been made public, but K-dash junkies like myself were thrilled to know the real story.
The Kardashian girls are no stranger to toting around luxe handbags, but their purse preferences went too far when their Kardashian Kollection for Sears knocked off a ton of designers, including their beloved Balenciaga and Celine.
The hardly credible Star Magazine published a big story yesterday that has yet to be confirmed, but has certainly set the Internet ablaze. Apparently, their clothes are produced in dangerous sweatshop. I'm willing to guess that this is just not the case, but nonetheless, it's certainly not great end-of-the-year publicity for the fam.