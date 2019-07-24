Kourtney & Kim Kardashian’s Reactions To The California Wildfires Are Pissing Off ‘KUWTK’ Fans

In a recently released bonus scene from last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the three Kardashian sisters and pal Jonathan Cheban discussed the November 2018 Woolsey wildfire in California. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s reaction to the California wildfires video is alarming. The group is sitting at a restaurant watching videos of the fire, which came dangerously near their Calabasas homes. Kim said she could only take with her what she could fit in her car. Kourtney added that her backyard was on the news as everything was going on.

Khloé then remembered her older sister Kourtney saying, “What’s going to happen is going to happen. Everything is replaceable.” Um, true—if you have the money. The girls went on to say that the whole thing (AKA the fire) was a great bonding experience for them. This conversation is exactly what fans are taking issue with. People are saying Kim and Kourtney were extremely insensitive and did not take into account the devastating effects the fire had on so many two couldn’t afford to rebuild or simply replace things.

In the clip, Kourtney went on to say that her daughter, Penelope, asked what would happen if their house burned down. Kourt’s answer? “We can go anywhere. Let’s go to Italy. We can move to Italy. I was like, we can eat focaccia for the rest of our lives.” As you can imagine, that comment sparked many responses from people on YouTube who couldn’t believe the conversation.

Here’s a look at some of the comments:

How amazing must it be to literally be able to tell your kids that you can go anywhere in the world and live there and it be true

“You guys this fire brought us all together…” 💀 wow, I also wanna be rich x grateful like that. That’s a whole other level of comfort and security.

Its must be an amazing feeling to know if you lost everything in tragedy you could rebuild so easily, and in a new country… 🙄

It is actually very sad, to know that there are people with no homes and she can move somewhere she wants

“Rich people conversation. Can’t relate.”

“Wow. There were literally people camping in Walmart parking lots starving in the aftermath of these fires and kourtneys like let’s just move to Italy!”

“Your house is on fire 🔥, chillax and eat focaccia 😂😂”

“Only the rich can say this stuff. Fire pha! No problem we can buy it all again get another house go to Italy etc. This fire brought us all together how fun! OMG gag.”

Some were supportive of the three sisters saying things like, “I love Kourtney so much😍she is my favourite among all the Kardashian’s😍😍,” and “Kourtney is so strong and amazing,” and “Its so clear that amongst the three Kourtney knows and keeps in mind that nothing lasts forever in this world. No wonder its okay for her to leave kuwtk. Not that she’s lazy, she just discovered the most important thing in this world is not fame and money. You go gurl.”

So there you have it.