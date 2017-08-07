10 Ridiculous Reasons Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Were Mommy-Shamed

As the eldest two Kardashians-Jenners, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have a lot of experience helping their mom raise their younger siblings: Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. This experience is likely what prepared them for motherhood when it came time to raise kids of their own.
Kourtney is currently mom to 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope, and 2-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick. With husband Kanye West, Kim is a parent to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.
Judging from their Instagrams, the kids seem happy and healthy, and Kourt and Kim look like they know what they’re doing. Still, as moms in the public eye, Kourtney and Kim are subject to one of the most disgusting sides of the Internet, no matter how good they are as moms.
We’re talking about the mommy-shamers—a.k.a. annoying trolls on the Internet who somehow find something wrong in everything a celebrity mom does. (Side note: You don’t ever see the children’s fathers facing the same scrutiny.) To call attention to ridiculousness of the shamers, we’ve rounded up 10 dumb AF reasons Kourtney and Kim were mommy-shamed. See them, ahead.
Kourtney Going on Vacation
In May, Kourtney was taking a well-needed break to go on vacation when mommy-shamers had to ruin her fun by butting in their noses. Once Kourtney posted a photo of her bottom, the mommy-shamers couldn't help but criticize her for setting a bad example to her daughter, Penelope. They also accused her of negligent parenting for going on a vacation when she should be taking care of her kids. (Who said her kids weren't with her?)
Kim Owning a Marble Table
Last month, Kim was casually snapchatting her new children's line when a viewer noticed a mysterious white substance on a table in the back of her video. The mommy-shamer immediately accused her of snorting cocaine and things spiraled out of control. Not letting the rumors fester, Kim immediately shut them down by explaining that it was sugar dust from a recent candy party. Realizing she gave the wrong information, Kim then clarified and said the white substance was just a white streak on her marble table.
Kim Putting North in a Corset
In July, Kim felt the wrath of mommy-shamers when she dressed her 4-year-old daughter, North, in what appeared to be a corset. The mommy-shamers accused Kim of putting North in danger by fastening such a tight article of clothing around her body. Also, critics slammed Kim for dressing her daughter more mature than she is. Kim responded on Snapchat where she showed that the "corset" was only in the front of a dress, which it was sewn onto, so North's body wasn't actually cinched in.
Kim Incorrectly Putting Saint in a Car Seat
Last month, when Kim posted a photo of her 1-year-old son, Saint, sitting the back of her car, she came across two types of responses. She had sweet fans who compared Saint's looks to his dad, Kanye West. And then she had mommy-shamers who accused Kim of putting her son in danger by placing him in a front-facing car seat. Per California law, children under 2 are required to sit in rear-facing carseats—something Kim is likely an expert on now after she was lectured by about a bajillion mommy-shamers on the Internet.
Kourtney Kissing Her Kids
Like Hilary Duff, Victoria Beckham, and countless other celeb moms, Kourtney was also mommy-shamed for kissing her kids on the lips and allowing them to kiss each other on the lips. It all happened when the mom-of-three posted a photo of her two eldest, Mason and Penelope, sharing a sister-and-brother smooch. Kourtney then faced the wrath of mommy-shamers who accused her of promoting "gross" behavior. Though Kourtney didn't address the mommy-shaming head-on, she did throw a ton of shade by posting an album of kissing-on-the-lips pictures shortly after.
Kourtney Allowing Penelope to Wear a Lip Ring
Lip rings might've been an "It" accessory a decade ago, but that's not the reason mommy-shamers were mad at Kourtney for getting one for her 5-year-old daughter, Penelope. In February, the eldest Kardashian sister posted a super cute selfie of her and Penelope laying in bed. Critics quickly drew attention to a new lip ring on Penelope's face, which they immediately used as ammo to shame Kourt. The shamers mainly accused the mom-of-three of making her daughter appear older than she was. "Our kids should be kids. Not teens," one comment wrote.
Kim Allowing North to Make Her Own Clothes
While designing your own clothes sounds like an awesome perk of having an A-list mom, mommy-shamers apparently disagree. In September 2016, Kim revealed that she let North design a few custom clothing pieces with the help of dad Kanye West and his Yeezy clothing line. Catching wind of the act, mommy-shamers slammed Kim for spoiling her daughter. The mom-of-two quickly defended herself on Twitter by explaining that she's simply letting North explore her passion for fashion and spend some quality time with dad.
"Bc she has a passion 4 fashion &we've given her the tools 2 explore that? Spending time w dad @work isn't bad either," she wrote.
Like the other badass celebrity mom she is, Chrissy Teigen also came to Kim's defense by drawing attention to how absurd mommy-shamers can be. "what kind of TOOLS babies can't play w tools u MONSTER !!!" she tweeted to Kim.
Wanting to Have Another Baby
After Kim and Kanye welcomed their second child, Saint, in December 2015, the couple thought long and hard about whether they were going to have a third baby. In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim revealed her decision to try for one more, despite complications with her placenta when she was pregnant with North and difficulties conceiving Saint. She planned on undergoing surgery to repair her uterus for a third baby.
The mommy-shamers were obviously not a fan of the episode or Kim. They consequently criticized her for wanting to grow her family even more, despite potential health problems. One shamer even recommended Kim follow China's former One-Child Policy, which permit Chinese families to only have one child. Fortunately, John Legend came to Kim's defense and called out the low blow. "that was pretty awful. Shame on you," Legend tweeted to the shamer.
Kim Taking Nude Selfies
It's no secret that Kim loves to show a little skin. Whether it be her sheer, nipple-baring outfits or her Internet-breaking nude selfie, the mom-of-two is clearly comfortable in her body. However, mommy-shamers have a different opinion. After Kim posted her viral nude selfie in March 2016, the reality star was flooded with slut-shaming comments criticizing her for setting a bad example for her children.
"Is that what you're teaching your child?" one commenter wrote.
Obviously, Kim had no time for slut-shaming and mommy-shaming, so she took to her website to silence the haters.
"I want [North] to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body," she wrote. "I don't want her to grow up in a world where she is made to feel less-than for embracing everything it means to be a woman."
Kim Using a Surrogate
Clearly, Kim can't catch a break. When she announced she was trying to get pregnant for a third time, the mommy-shamers slammed her for potentially putting her baby through health complications. However, when reports came coming in that Kim had switched plans and decided to use a surrogate, the mom-of-two continued to get hate. The critics accused Kim of using a surrogate because she was afraid of gaining weight in her pregnancy—despite being pregnant two times before that. In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim also confirmed her decision to consider a surrogate wasn't out of vanity, but out of health complications after her surgery to repair her uterus was unsuccessful. Mommy-shamers, maybe do your research next time.