Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian Are Feuding on Instagram After Khloé Pissed Off Kourtney IRL

Sisters fight. We all know it. But the Kardashians take it to the next level. Unafraid to let their millions of fans know when they’re upset, the Kardashian sisters lay it all out on the table … or, we mean, on Instagram! Which brings us to this question: Are Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in a feud? Last night—18 hours ago to be exact—Kourtney told fans, “Khloé is pissing me off today,” with a solo shot of herself looking fierce on Instagram.

Naturally, fans jumped on the drama, wondering what was going on between the two sisters. One person commented, “None of my business but….what happened?” Another was quick to add, “@khloekardashian what did you say?”

Another fan responded, “Well it’s a Good Look maybe she should piss you off everyday hahahah…” Kourtney does look pretty amazing in the photo! We wish we looked that flawless when we’re pissed off.

Kourtney has yet to explain the meaning behind the Instagram caption. But Khloé did comment, “Ok but seriously, I didn’t look at the photo until now. You actually look pretty perfect. I still mean what I said.”

What did you say, Khloé??? We all need to know.

Of course, the youngest Kardashian sister has been dealing with her own relationship drama that has left fans wondering if Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are over—or at least on the rocks. Thompson and Kardashian have a little baby daughter together, True Thompson.

On January 19, 2018, Khloé shared some deep quotes about relationships and how they are “harder now.”“Insecurities become a way of thinking, getting jealous becomes a habit, trust is hard to come by, being hurt became natural and leaving became the only option,” the quote read. Well, that’s certainly an extremely pointed post and not one, we think, Khloé would throw up on her Insta story casually.

Another quote she posted was all about “realizing what’s important and what isn’t” and remembering “when you thought things were a mess that you would never recover”—but now smiling because “you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become”.

Well, self-love is definitely important, so we are in full support of both Kourtney and Khloé in whatever struggles they are currently overcoming.