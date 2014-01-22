Kourtney Kardashian’s Top 5 Decor Rules To Live By

Kourtney Kardashian is putting her four-bedroom home in Calabasas, California on the market and gave Domaine Home a peek inside at the interiors that she has dubbed “Alice in Wonderland” inspired. Over-the-top? Yes. Totally fun? Absolutely.

Kardashian worked on the home with interior designer Jeff Andrews and we have to say we are pretty impressed. Take some cues from Kardashian the next time you are planning a decor update, and just have fun with it.

Here, some of Kardashian’s top decor tips to live by. Take notes!

1. Have Fun With It. “When we first started decorating, I wanted all white walls and for everything to be really simple,” she said. “Then I started saying, ‘I’m too young. This is my first house: I want to have fun!’”

2. Research. Research. Research. “I am really hands-on and really a perfectionist—especially when it comes to interior design—so I was 100 percent involved,” Kardashian said. The TV star apparently spent a lot of time online doing research when planning the home.

3. A Great Find Can Come From Anywhere. The items in this house are a mix of vintage finds and custom pieces, proof that a great find can really come from anywhere.

4. Mix and Match. The decor in this home is all about interesting wall coverings, colors, patterns, and textures. Combining the unexpected is the name of the game here.

5. Make Your Home Livable. A top priority for Kardashian was to make this home chic yet comfortable, especially because she has two young children. It is definitely a decor mantra to live by.

