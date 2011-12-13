Kourtney Kardashian’s Tips On Feeding The 1% Baby

A few weeks ago, we shared the first edition of Kourtney Kardashian‘s amazing web series, Kourtney’s Mommy Blog. In case you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t passed a copy of a weekly mag in the past two years, Kourtney has an insanely adorable son, Mason, and has another bun in the oven.

All snark aside, Kourtney seems like a great, devoted mom. She even lets Mason sleep in her bed with her, essentially choosing the little tot over the other man in her life, the glorious Scott Disick. However, Kourt is a tad out of touch. I can’t exactly blame her, but her tips don’t really cater to everyone.

Check out the latest edition of her web series below, where she explains the importance of not feeding your baby canned food, only buying organic produce, and the convenience of having a machine that both sauts and purees mushy crap for your toothless toddler to eat.