Kourtney Kardashian’s Ridiculous Tips On Dressing Your Baby

This past Sunday’s premiere of Kourtney and Kim Take New York showed Kourtney Kardashian in a whole new light. Kourtney was obsessed with health, holistic medicine and now infamously brought a naked yoga instructor back to their suite.

I was a little concerned that Kourt had gone totally granola on us and would proceed to ditch her Loubs, saw off her double Cartier Love bracelets and dress perfect sonMason in burlap sacks and Birkenstocks. Alas, this is not the case, as her new weekly vlog, “Kourtney’s Mommy Blog,” explains. In fact, the first edition walks us through her philosophy when it comes to dressing Masey. Check out her tips below and then watch the full video to really soak up all of her wisdom.

Shoes are important, and not a place to skimp. “I see so many little boys with cute outfits, and then their moms put dorky shoes on them,” she states. Luckily, Mason will never have that problem — mommy keeps his closet stocked with mocassins in “every color” and absurd gold Supras that look like something Missy Elliott wore in 1998.

wore in 1998. In New York, it’s all about layering! Mason is a bicoastal baby, and when he’s on the East Coast, Kourt makes sure he’s on trend — layering jean jackets (Ralph Lauren, duh) over striped shirts.

Don’t be afraid to accessorize! “Even if Mason is just wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, you can make it cute with sunglasses!” He also has a penchant for bow ties, like his daddy, Scott Disick .

. It’s not about the price. It’s about the style. “It doesn’t matter if it’s high-end or low- end, as long as you have good style and accessories,” she reminds us. Mason even sometimes wears H & M! Celebrity babies…they’re just like us!

Seriously, ignore any snark in this post. As previously stated, I absolutely die for a well-dressed baby, and Mason is my ultimate little prince. However, that doesn’t mean that Kourt is a little bit out of touch and a whole lot ridiculous. Check out the fantastic first edition below and stay tuned for more.