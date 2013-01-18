Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Daddy Scott Disick Modeled for Young Adult Book Covers

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably taken a moment over the course of the last few years and wondered where Scott Disick appeared came from. When he first popped up on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” he was unemployed and spent his days boozing and attempting to be a poor-man’s version of Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho.” Nowadays, he basically does the same thing—but he’s rich, famous, and has two children with the most stylish member of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney. Well, according to a recent report, it turns out his first brush with showbiz was actually years ago, as a model for covers of young adult romance novels.

Tabloid mag In Touch came across these 2001 photos, with a source who worked with him stating, “Scott was an awkward teenager—completely different than how he portays himself now.” One thing’s for sure—he’s come a long way from YA novels.