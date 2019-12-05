Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Might Be Back Together After Their ‘Intimate’ Miami Date

Hold the phone: Are Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima back together after their split in 2018? Seems like it, according to a source for People, who told the magazine that the two went on an “intimate” date in Miami this week and seem to be rekindling their flame. The insider claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, and her ex-boyfriend, 26, reunited at the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new nightlife concept Socialista Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Though the former couple didn’t stay long at the event, which was a part of Miami’s Art Basel, they seemed to make an impression on eyewitnesses who saw them cozying up to each other. According to People’s source, the two came separately and stayed for around 15 minute before slipping out the back door together. “They were on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner,” the insider said. “They did not want people taking photos of them.”

This isn’t the first time Kourtney and Younes have been seen together post-breakup. In February, the two were spotted at a café in Los Angeles, where the E! personality gave her ex a kiss goodbye (on the cheek, obviously), according to photos obtained by TMZ. The pair were seen again in October when the Daily Mail published photos of the former couple holding hands in L.A. Before we get too excited, though, a source told E! News at the time that Kourtney and Younes are simply friendly (and flirty exes), so their recent PDA likely doesn’t mean a reunion.

“Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other,” the insider said. “They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He’s been to several of the family events, including Kourtney’s birthday and he’s hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings. Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted.”

The source continued, “They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection. They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun. Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it’s very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes.”

Kourtney and Younes split in August 2018 after more than a year of dating. Before her romance with the male model, the E! personality was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick for nine years. The former couple—who share kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4—officially called it quits in 2015. Scott has since moved with model Sofia Richie, a.k.a. Kourtney’s younger sister Kylie Jenner’s close friend.

A source told People in August 2018 that the reason for Kourtney and Younes’ breakup could’ve been her family. “Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the insider said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

Soooooo, what’s going to happen to Kourtney and Younes’ relationship? Guess we’ll just have to keep up with the Kardashians to find out.