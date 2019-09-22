Kourtney Kardashian & Jounes Bendjima Have Been All Over Each Other Recently—We Need Answers

Well, this is interesting. Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Benjima’s back together clue has us shook. The two were spotted heading down the street on a nice sunny day in Los Angeles. After The Daily Mail released a few photos with Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima holding hands, there were rumors about the two getting back together.

Kourtney is wearing a bright smile to complement her forest green knit dress while Younes is wearing a graphic tee with maroon pants and a matching hat. They each have on a pair of sunglasses.

While the two seem friendly with each other, a source explained to E! that they’re not likely to make things official again:

Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other. They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He’s been to several of the family events, including Kourtney’s birthday and he’s hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings. Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted. They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection. They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun. Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it’s very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes.

I can understand that explanation. It’s just that the photos caught fans off guard since Kourtney broke up with Younes last year after he cheated on her during a “boys trip.”

The break up unfolded between Instagram posts and shady comments as Younes was caught getting cozy with model Jordan Ozuna. Kourtney’s sisters got involved and Younes friends were called out and it was just…a big mess.

Let’s not forget the unsolicited public round of slut-shaming after Kourtney posted a picture of herself in a bikini.

Whether past actions are forgiven or not, the photos indicate that the two at least enjoy each other’s company. The boundaries seem to work for them as long as Jounes refrains from remixing the concept of a “boy’s trip.”