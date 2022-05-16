Kourtney & Travis Are Planning a 3rd Wedding After Their Legal Ceremony—Here’s Who’s on the Guest List

They do! Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker was nothing short of a dream. The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer married on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California—not too far from where Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, in October 2021.

Kourtney and Travis were photographed in bride and groom attire as they exchanged vows on the steps of a courthouse on Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara. Kourtney wore a white mini dress with thin straps, long sleeves and a gold bedazzled heart on her chest to marry Travis Barker. She completed the look with black pumps and a hood-like white veil. She styled her hair an updo with loose, romantic strands on both sides. Travis, for his part, wore an all-black suit and black sunglasses. After their vows, Kourtney and Travis got into a black lowrider convertible with a sign that read “JUST MARRIED” on the back before they drove off together, as seen in a video shared by TMZ.

The legal wedding came after Kourtney and Travis had an unofficial wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2022. The wedding, which was at 2 a.m. and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, came hours after Kourtney and Travis attended the 64th annual Grammy awards together. A source told People on Sunday that Kourtney and Travis are planning a third—official wedding—with their family, including Kourtney’s three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the insider said. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Another source told People on May 16, 2022, that Kourtney and Travis celebrated their kids after their legal wedding. (Travis shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.) “After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids,” the insider said. “Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis’ wife.”

The source also confirmed that Kourtney and Travis plan to have a third, bigger wedding in the future. “They always planned to have a small ceremony just the two of them. They love Santa Barbara. Since they got engaged there, they were excited to get married there too,” the insider said. “They have a bigger wedding celebration coming up soon.”

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding plans come after the Poosh founder revealed in an episode of The Kardashians in May 2022 that her kids didn’t react well when she FaceTimed them in October 2021 to tell them that she and Travis were engaged. “Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, is that taking me away?” Kourtney said. “I think she just doesn’t know what it means/ I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. You know, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

She continued, “I do wish my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision kind of and part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision. And it probably wasn’t her best.” Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, also revealed Scott’s reaction later in the episode. “‘You guys are gonna kick me out now,’” Khloé recalled what Scott told her about Kourtney’s engagement. “‘I’m not involved in the family,’ and then was asking, ‘Why weren’t my kids there?’ And we said, because they were too young.”

“I think they think they’re losing their dad,” Khloé continued of Kourtney’s kids’ reaction to her and Travis’ engagement. “I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom. They think their dad is gone, and you’re replacing him. When you’re a kid, you think you have to pick one. So P’s reaction is understandably okay but there’s nothing wrong with Travis. It’s the same way how you felt about [Caitlyn Jenner, who Kris Jenner married after divorcing Rob, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé’s father Robert]. There was nothing wrong with [Caitlyn].”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

