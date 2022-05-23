Kourtney’s Wedding Veil Is a Touching Tribute to Travis’ Tattoos—Here’s What It Means

Happily ever after! Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding veil is a beautiful tribute to her newlywed husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder designed her wedding look and her intricate veil to mimic one of the Blink-182 drummer’s iconic tattoos.

Kourtney told Vogue on May 22, 2022, that she designed her wedding dress with Dolce & Gabanna, and it was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie. “Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way,” Kourtney said of her experience. Kourtney also wore tulle gloves and lace gloves during her vows. Her veil featured hand-embroidered flowers found on the seaside of France, surrounded by a large portrait of the Virgin Mary with the words ​​“family loyalty respect.” Travis has the same religious iconography and text tattooed on the top of his head in honor of his family. The rockstar has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Travis also wore a suit made by Dolce & Gabbana. The pair had their wedding at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino, Italy owned by two designers on May 22, 2022. The reception took place at Castello Brown, a historic castle close to the villa. The couple had numerous outfit changes throughout the night. Before the wedding, Kourtney shared a photo of herself with a Dolce & Gabbana black corset, which featured similar iconography of the Virgin Mary. The newlywed couple changed out of their wedding outfits to more casual wear at their reception with matching leather jackets that read “Mr. Barker” and “Mrs. Barker.”

Travis and Kourtney started dating in January 2021. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on October 17, 2021, with the Poosh founder sharing a photo of herself and her then-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses in Montecito, CA. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned the post. The couple got unofficially married on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas after the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony. A week before the extravagant wedding, the couple had an official wedding with a license in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022.

