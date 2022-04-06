Kourtney’s Wedding Photos With Travis Are Peak Pam & Tommy Energy—See Their Ceremony Here

They’re here! Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding photos were finally shared on social media by none other than the Poosh founder herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to share photos from her impromptu wedding ceremony with Travis Barker, and in true Kravis fashion, the flicks do not disappoint.

News of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding first broke on April 5, 2022, when TMZ reported that the couple held a secret ceremony in the middle of the night at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, just hours after attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. According to chapel owner Marty Frierson, the couple came in at around 1:45 in the morning. “I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up,” Frieson told People on April 5, 2022. “I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there.” According to Frierson, the couple specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their wedding.

“We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer. It was an official ceremony,” he told Us Weekly. “They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming. They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they got there because I don’t know if it was a scam so they paid online and came in. It takes 30-40 minutes to complete. She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off.”

According to initial sources who spoke to TMZ, the couple showed up with a marriage license in hand. However, the publication later backtracked on the claim, reporting that they were not legally married yet. Kourtney, meanwhile, confirmed their real marital status when she posted her wedding ceremony photos on Instagram—which you can see below!

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding photos

Just one day after news broke of their ceremony, Kourtney took to Instagram to confirm their wedding ceremony with a series of personal photos from the venue. “Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned her post. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

In Kourtney’s wedding photos, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer were spotted wearing matching black leather jackets alongside an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the wedding. While it was previously reported that Kourtney and Travis came dressed to their wedding ceremony in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys earlier that night, Kourtney’s wedding photos reveal that there was an outfit change involved, after all.

