Kourtney Kardashian: Watch Her on Tonight’s Season Finale

Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami‘s final episode is scheduled to air tonight.

Last week Kourtney and Scott Disick announced that Kourtney was pregnant. Khloe wasn’t happy about this at all, and raged off in anger and disappointment towards the two.

Khloe’s recent marriage, said to be a night to remember, is just as surprising, as far as we’re concerned. Wouldn’t it be more fitting for Khloe to be preggers though, what with the whole ‘last minute nuptuals’ thing?

Stay tuned for tonight’s episode… We’re pretty sure Kourtney will be announcing her plans regarding the baby.

[Makli.com]