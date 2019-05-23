Kourtney Kardashian Handled This Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Total Pro

Why waste a cute picture when you can fix it with an emoji? While celebrating at her little sister’s skincare line launch party, Kourtney Kardashian dealt with a wardrobe malfunction—her reaction was perfection. Rather than trying to hide from it, or feeling embarrassed about showing off a…uh…little too much, Kourt used it to her advantage.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned an ultra-mini Dior pink rhinestone dress for the celebration. She is single, tan from her recent island getaway, and looked ready to turn heads in the adorable outfit. But as the 40-year-old went to have a seat, she accidentally flashed the camera. The mom-of-three was ready to pose with her friend, and Kim Kardashian West’s former assistant, Stephanie Shephard, when her undergarments were unexpectedly revealed. Kourtney, knowing the photo was still cute AF (they were surrounded by overused stuffed animals—what could be better?) came up with a solution. Kourtney placed a little pink heart to match her little pink dress right over the spot that probably shouldn’t be shared with her nearly 80 million followers. Problemo solved!

The simple edit was perfect and so was her caption, “love me.” We’re assuming she’s asking the adorable pink unicorn on her right to love her, and he probably already does! The rest of Kylie’s fam attended her event to show their support. They all went for pink pink look because they don’t conform to the rules of Mean Girls.

Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Kris were all there in fabulous pink outfits. The only one missing was Kendall. But she’s off in France crushing the Cannes red carpet. We think it’s safe to say Kylie will forgive her. Checkout some fun shots from the night.