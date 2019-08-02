Kourtney Kardashian Is Proving 40 Is Fabulous With Her Italian Vacation Photos

Forget Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we only want to keep up with Kourtney. Kourtney Kardashian’s Europe vacation and bikini photos are to die for, and the Internet cannot get enough. There reality star is galavanting through Europe and giving all of her followers a delightful peak into her life. The 40-year-old mother is currently in Sardinia, Italy and is certainly enjoying her time in the sun. She’s also proved that she ages like fine wine and cheese—she just keeps getting better with age! The girls trip includes her darling seven-year-old daughter (and the inspiration behind her wellness brand, Poosh), Penelope Disick. Kendall Jenner, Kourt’s younger half sister, also joined along. Talk about the perfect fam getaway!

Given Kourtney’s reticence to turning 40, we’re happy to see she’s enjoying her time with her siblings and kids. In the trailer for Season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney cried to her sister about the monumental birthday. Khloé Kardashian asked her older sister an important question: “Are you happy?” adding, “I feel like you are like redirecting your anxiety and stress or whatever it is on your party or maybe turning a little older, I don’t know.” Kourtney replied, “I feel like turning 40… It almost makes you analyze like, where you’re at in your life.” As many people often wish, Kourtney told Khloé how she wished she had more time. She then went on to question whether she was using small, silly things in life to distract herself from bigger questions, thoughts or areas of life.

As she wiped tears from her face, she continued. “It gives me anxiety and I don’t know why. ‘Cause then I’m like, ‘I have so much and I should just be so happy.’” We’re guessing Khloé didn’t mean to open the floodgates with her seemingly innocent question, but in many ways, it’s probably good she did. It’s an important question, though often one with a loaded answer. Kourtney said she ultimately believes she is happy, but that she sometimes will just “do stupid sh*t to distract from really thinking about stuff that is maybe more important.” She then paused before adding, “I don’t know … then half of me is like, ‘Live your life. Have fun.’”

She certainly seems to be taking the advice from that half of her! Check out these beautiful vacation shots: