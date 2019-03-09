The 14 Best Times Kourtney Kardashian Trolled Her Family

Anyone who’s seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians knows that Kourtney Kardashian trolls Kim, Khloé, Kris and the rest of her family on the reg. Whether it’s comparing Kim’s bike shorts obsession to the Tour de France or calling out Khloé for annoying her on Instagram, the mom of three knows how to package her insults in the most savage and hilarious way. We can’t even be mad at. When someone is this funny, who cares if she’s being a little mean to her sisters?

As the eldest Kardashian, Kourtney is the boss of her five younger siblings, and it shows. The E! personality is known to roast her sisters and brother in pretty much every episode of KUWTK. That doesn’t mean that her mom, Kris, is safe either. Pretty much the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan (along with her ex, Scott Disick) has felt the wrath of Kourtney, and we’re here to show you every time Kourtney has trolled the hell out of her family. Some of these moments were aired on E!; others were caught and screen-shotted by fans on social media. Whatever way Kourtney trolled her family, let it be known that she’s not one to be messed with.

When She Compared Kim’s Bike Shorts to the Tour de France

When Kim made fun of Kourtney’s blue eyeshadow on a vacation to Tokyo by claiming that she looked like a clown, Kourtney came back with an even better insult for Kim’s bike shorts obsession: “You think I looked like a clown? Well, you look like you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town.”

When She Told Kim KUWTK Wouldn’t Exist Without Her

Kim meant well when she told Kourtney that she actually meant to say her older sister was the “most boring” when she called her the “least interesting to look at” in a past episode of KUWTK. But Kourtney wasn’t going to forgive Kim yet. She responded by telling her younger sister that the show would be nothing without her jokes. She isn’t wrong—this whole article is basically proof: “If it wasn’t for my personality and being funny then our show wouldn’t exist.”

When She Told Khloé She Had a Pee Stain

Kourtney is one to keep it 100 with her family. So when the family did a photoshoot with Calvin Klein, where it looked like there was a pee stain on Khloé’s underwear, of course she was going to tell her. “I think you have, like, a pee stain,” Kourtney said. The comment led to the entire room chanting, “KoKo peed in her underwear!”

When She Made Fun of Kim’s Crying Face

It was the drag that made Kourtney an icon. In one of the first seasons of KUWTK, Kim cries while the family is on vacation. But instead of comforting her younger sister, Kourtney stands in the corner and laughs. “I start laughing at Kim when she’s crying because I can’t help it. She has this ugly crying face that she makes,” she says.

When She DGAF About Kim Losing Her Diamond Earring

Ah, another iconic Kourtney clapback. In a past episode of KUWTK, Kim loses her earring on a vacation to Bora Bora. After she cries while searching for it, Kourtney, not giving a fuck, tells her, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

When She Ignored Her Sisters on Instagram

Last year, Kim posted this Instagram of her, Kourtney and Kendall. But instead of complimenting the entire gang, of course, Kourtney came with the perfect comment. “The one on the left,” she commented, with a heart-eyes emoji.

When She Dissed Kim’s Naked Selfies

Kourtney let her opinion of her family be known in a 2018 Instagram story when she reposted a parody video in which a fan, pretending to be her, raps about her sisters and disses them in the process. Here are some of the lyrics: “I’m the oldest of the fam / But I look the best / I’m a skinny legend / All the fans are all obsessed / When ya talk about my family / You say Kourtney and the rest / No one recognizes Kim / Until she’s undressed.”

When She Took Khloé’s Compliment and Made It So Much Better

Khloé thought Kourtney needed a compliment when she told her this in a past episode of KUWTK, “I’m really happy that you’re making an effort into, like, you know, being the sexy goddess that you are.” Kourtney responded, “No, no effort neccessary.”

When She Had the Perfect Response to Kim Telling Her to Apologize

Kourtney doesn’t need to be told to do anything, especially from her sister. When Kim told her that she should apologize, Kourtney had the perfect response. “If I were you, I would really apologize,” Kim said in a past episode of KUWTK. Kourtney responds, “Well, good thing you’re not me.”

When She Had This Reaction to Kim Falling

Of course, Kourtney’s first reaction to Kim falling on KUWTK is by saying “That was amazing” while eating a banana.

When She Trolled Her Mom for Wearing Sunglasses Inside

Kourtney couldn’t let her mom live when she wore sunglasses inside. “Is it sunny in here” she asked Kris in a past episode of KUWTK. Kris came back with her own sassy response, “No, I’m just too lazy to take my sunglasses off.”

When She Didn’t Need Anyone to Love Her

In a past episode of KUWTK, Khloé compliments Kourtney’s heart-shaped sunglasses, telling her that they’re very “festive.” Kourtney responds, “Thank you. It’s cause I’m in love.” When her sister asks “with who?”, Kourtney responds, “With myself.”

When She Didn’t Need Scott’s Compliment

Scott meant well when he told Kourtney “you’re cute” in a past episode of KUWTK. But Kourtney was in no need for the compliment, responding, “I know.”

When She Had the Perfect Response to Kim’s Brag

Kourtney had no time for Kim’s brags in one of the first seasons of KUWTK when the middle Kardashian sister that she was the “number one Google search last week.” Kourtney responds with this amazing comeback, “Do you also know that you’re number two on the dumbest people?