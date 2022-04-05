Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding Was Officiated by an Elvis Impersonator—Here’s Who Else Attended

Hitched! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding took place on April 4, 2022, with a classic Las Vegas ceremony. After the 64th Grammy Awards, the couple went straight to One Love Wedding Chapel and got an Elvis Impersonator to officiate the wedding, according to People.

The couple was seen wearing the same attire that they wore at the awards show, where Barker performed on his drums at Music’s Biggest Night along with H.E.R and Lenny Kravitz. For their wedding, chapel owner Marty Frierson served as the witness, and no kids and family were in attendance. The couple also hired their own photographers and had their security at the ceremony. “They came on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. We had Elvis Presley. That was the deal sealer. They came with a license. They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming,” Frierson told Us Weekly. “She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off.” Sources told TMZ that there were going to be additional ceremonies to celebrate the couple.

Barker popped the question with an extravagant proposal that was posted on Instagram by Kardashian in October 2021. The couple was surrounded by roses and candles on a California beach. A source told People at the time that “It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret.” According to the site, the engagement was also filmed for the Kardashian family’s new Hulu series.

Kardashian and Barker’s family was in attendance for the proposal. Kim Kardashian posted the engagement on her Instagram, in addition to Barker’s children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama, who posted the romantic moment on their social media. “It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach, a source told People at the time. “They both looked very happy.”

