Kourtney & Travis Just Took a ‘Wedding-Related’ Trip Abroad—Here’s Where Their Future Ceremony Could Be

Headed to the altar! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding plans are cooking up. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer vacationed in a popular destination to plan for their official wedding.

According to a source to People, the couple headed to Europe to scout for wedding destinations. “Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related,” the insider said. “They are getting married soon.”

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 after the duo started dating in January 2021. They later got married without a license in Las Vegas after the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony on April 3, 2022. Kourtney posted the Elvis officiated wedding on Instagram, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

People’s source continued that the wedding “will be small and Kourtney is keeping all the details secret.” The source also hinted that there may be a direct location since the couple “also vacationed in Lake Como for two days. They loved it.”

According to the insider, it seemed like they were enjoying their time to the fullest. “It was just the two of them and it looked like they enjoyed their romantic trip,” the source confirmed. “They were walking around hand-in-hand and wouldn’t stop kissing. They looked very happy.”

