Here’s If Kourtney & Travis Are Planning a ‘Big Wedding’ After Their Vegas Ceremony—& Who’s Invited

More plans to come! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding ceremony for their official nuptials will be even “bigger” than their Las Vegas service on April 4, 2022. Kourtney and Travis, who have not been legally married yet, are excited to include their family into their guestlist after a private and intimate wedding.

According to People, the couple doesn’t “want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney’s family wants to be a part of it.” The wedding would be Kourtney’s first marriage and she is quite thrilled to be doing it with the people who she loves most. The insider dished that the Poosh founder’s family “wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible.”

Travis’ proposal was as extravagant and family-filled as ever with both families in attendance. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney in November 2021 on a California beach. The family reacted positively to the engagement with Kim posting an Instagram story congratulating the couple and Kris giving her blessing to her new soon-to-be son-in-law.

The couple then proceeded to hold a practice wedding in Las Vegas after Travis performed at the 64th Grammy Awards with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the wedding pictures on her Instagram with the caption: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.