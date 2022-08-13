Kourtney Just Claimed She’s a ‘Tour Wife’ After Travis Went ‘Against’ Doctor’s Orders To Play With Machine Gun Kelly

Love on tour, literally. Kourtney Kardashian is tagging along with Travis Barker on his tour with Machine Gun Kelly. The Poosh founder posted several photos and videos of her husband’s performances with the “Bloody Valentine” musician.

On August 12, 2022, Kourtney posted a carousel of moments on her Instagram with Travis at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Cleveland, Ohio. “tour wife,” Kourtney captioned the post. Travis commented, “Tour life’s better with you 🖤😈“ Travis announced that he would play a couple of dates with frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” Machine Gun Kelly wrote in an Instagram story on August 10, 2022, with a screenshot of him Facetiming the Blink-182 drummer. Travis tweeted that night, “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight.” He also added that he’s playing “With a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

Travis was hospitalized on June 28, 2022. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after seeking care at West Hills Hospital. On July 2, 2022, Travis posted an update on his Instagram stories about why he was hospitalized. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney also posted her own updates on her Instagram story on July 2, 2022. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”

Travis’ hospitalization came weeks after his third wedding to Kourtney in Portofino, Italy. They had their first wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The couple did not have a wedding license but instead had an unofficial wedding with an Elvis impersonator. They later got officially married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022, before their dream wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022. All of Kourtney and Travis’ family and kids attended the wedding abroad.