Kourtney & Travis Reportedly Have ‘Tension’ Over Their Prenup—She ‘Stands to Lose More’ in a Divorce

Uh-oh. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage might be in conflict because of their prenup. The couple, who aren’t officially married yet, reportedly have “tension” over their prenuptial agreement before their big day.

The couple got married without a license in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022 after Travis performed at the 64th Grammy Awards, which led Kourtney to have a conversation with him about a prenup when they make their marriage legal. “Kourtney and Travis are all about living in the moment,” a source told In Touch in April 2022. “But after the ceremony Kourtney brought up the prenup.”

The source continued, “Obviously she stands to lose more if they break up. So she wants to protect her assets.” ,” Kourtney is reportedly worth $65 million, while the Blink-182 drummer is worth $50 million. The source added that the conversations about the prenup have “created some tension in their otherwise idyllic romance.”

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner has been supportive of having prenups for all of her daughters’ marriages. “”Kris keeps telling her to get [a prenup] because Kris is all about protecting the family’s money.” Her daughter most certainly agrees, “Kourtney loves the spontaneity of their relationship, but she’s also very rise and knows she should have a prenup,” the source added.

The source assured that the couple does have time to work out their prenup before the actual wedding date, “since the ceremony wasn’t binding, they now have more time to figure everything out.”

Kourtney’s family has reacted positively towards the Poosh founder and drummer’s relationship. The couple got engaged in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. Kris Jenner had given Travis her blessing and was “more than excited” to see the engagement, she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. After the proposal, the momager posted on Instagram: “Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!” Kim also shared a video on Twitter with the couple, captioning it “KRAVIS forever.”

