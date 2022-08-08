Kourtney & Travis Just Flew Commercial After Kylie Was Slammed For Taking a Private Jet For ‘17 Minutes’

Riding first class? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just flew on a commercial plane. The spotting comes a week after reports emerged that her sister Kylie Jenner used her private jet for 17 minutes.

TMZ reported that the newlywed couple flew to Spokane, Washington on August 6, 2022. Kourtney and Travis went on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up to the Pacific Northwest with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West. All of them were wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourtney and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the nearest airport.

The flight comes after Kylie Jenner received backlash for her carbon footprint. The Kylie Cosmetics founder used her private jet for flights as short as 17 minutes, via the Twitter account @CelebJets. Yard, an analytics agency then produced a list of the biggest celebrity offenders of CO2 emissions. Among those on the list, however, include Kylie’s on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott and her sister Kim Kardashian. According to Yard, Travis racked up “3033.3 tonnes of CO2e just this year, with an average flight journey of just 7.31 miles –the shortest average in the top 10.” Meanwhile Kim’s jet, “emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim’s jet has an average flight time of 85.49 minutes, for an average journey length of 99.78 miles.”

Khloé Kardashian also subtly shaded Taylor Swift for using her jet more than her family. The Good American founder liked an Instagram post shared by @KardashianSocial that suggested that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked the information that Taylor Swift uses her private jet the most among all celebrities. The Instagram post featured the caption, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” The video then played a video where Kris sits down for an interview and asks to introduce herself, in which she responded, “Kris f—king Jenner.”

Kravis’ flight also comes weeks after Travis’ hospitalization on June 28, 2022. He was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after seeking care at West Hills Hospital. On July 2, 2022, Travis posted an update on his Instagram stories about why he was hospitalized. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Travis also recently got back into flying after he was in a plane crash. In September 2008, Travis survived a plane crash that killed four out of six people on board, which included Travis’ security guard, assistant and two pilots. Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries. The crash had a profound effect on his life. The drummer developed a fear of flying after the crash and he had to re-learn how to walk and move. Barker told Men’s Health in May 2021, “I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again. As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”

Barker recently started going on planes again after he was convinced by his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian to fly with her to Cabo, Mexico. He told Nylon in September 2021, “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you. And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.” He then praised her for giving him courage. “It’s still something very new to me,” he said. “but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.”

