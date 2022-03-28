Kourtney & Travis Just Made Out at the Oscars & Yes, You Can See Tongue

In their own world. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Oscars 2022 photos is evidence their honeymoon phase isn’t ending anytime soon.

Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October 2021, walked the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27, 2022. For the Oscars, the couple dressed in matching black outfits: the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress with Aquazzura Perfect Kiss sandals while the Blink-182 drummer dressed in a head-to-toe black suit with black rectangular sunglasses. Photos of Kourtney and Travis on the Oscars red carpet showed them walking hand-in-hand as they made out for the cameras—tongue and all.

Travis is one of several performers at the Oscars. He’s set to perform at the awards show in an All-Star Band alongside pianist Robert Glasper; percussionist and singer Sheila E.; and the Oscars’ music director Adam Blackstone. DJ D-Nice and The Samples, a vocal group led by Green Day’s Jason White, will also perform.

Kourtney and Travis’ Oscars’ appearance comes after they revealed in the trailer for the Kardashians’ new Hulu, The Kardashians, that they’re trying to have a baby. Kourtney is already a mother to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney said in the trailer.

In the trailer, Kourtney and Travis are seen attending a doctor’s appointment together. At the appointment, they’re told to “put the sample in [a] cup,” at which point Kourtney asks to “turn the mics off.” She jokes, “You don’t get the audio [for that].” Later in the trailer, Travis holds Kourtney’s hand as a doctor examines her. News of Kourtney and Travis’ baby plans comes weeks after a source told Us Weekly that the couple started trying to get pregnant after their engagement. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider told the magazine in February 2022. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

According to the source, Kourtney felt “confident” in her ability to conceive naturally, but is also open to trying IVF and other options. “Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives,” the insider said. The source continued, “Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting. Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he has been a model gentleman with her and Scott [Disick’s children] too. They just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

