Kourtney & Travis Just Made Out on the Red Carpet For Their First Met Gala Appearance

Scroll To See More Images

Kravis forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Met Gala appearance has us stunned. The pair, who went public with their relationship back in February 2021, have finally made their official gala debut at the annual fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute alongside dozens of other Hollywood stars.

Kourtney, who has never attended a Met Gala prior to 2022, showed up to the annual Vogue-organized event wearing a cropped white blouse and paneled skirt. Her husband Travis also made the most of his Met Gala debut, showing up in a cropped black suit, white shirt and kilt-style skirt over a pair of dress pants.

Kourtney’s Met Gala debut with Travis comes just weeks after the couple tied the knot in an unofficial wedding ceremony, just hours after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The couple held their nuptials early on the morning of April 4, 2022, at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just one day after news broke of their ceremony, Kourtney took to Instagram to confirm the news with a series of personal photos from the venue.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned her post at the time. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney and Travis’ “practice” wedding came less than six months after the pair announced their engagement. The pair shared the exciting news on Instagram on October 17, 2021, with the Poosh founder sharing a photo of herself and her then-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned the post.

Prior to her relationship with Travis, Kourtney was linked to fellow Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children: sons Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Travis, for his part, has been married twice. He was first married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He was then married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple share two kids: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.