Kourtney & Travis Just Got Married in Vegas 6 Months After Their Engagement

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married! The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, just hours after they walked the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

TMZ was the first to break the news. According to the outlet, Kourtney and Travis held their secret ceremony in the middle of the night at a wedding chapel in Vegas after walking into the venue at around 1:30 in the morning on Monday, April 4, 2022. Sources who spoke to the publication claim that the couple brought their own photographer and security along, which can only mean that photos of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding already exist—and it’s only a matter of time before the happy couple decide to share them with the world.

As for whether their Vegas ceremony was really official, TMZ reports that the pair showed up with a marriage license in hand. The wedding chapel owner, meanwhile, served as a witness to their wedding. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer also reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony. Sources who spoke to TMZ also hinted that Kourtney and Travis will likely have another ceremony in the future, noting there will be “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare.” While friends and family will have to wait for a larger ceremony at a later date, for now, all signs seem to confirm that Kourtney and Travis are officially wedded under the eyes of the law.

News of Kourtney and Travis’ marriage comes less than six months after the pair announced their engagement. The pair shared the exciting news on Instagram on October 17, 2021, with the Poosh founder sharing a photo of herself and her then-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned the post. At the time, a source told People that the reality star wasn’t even expecting the proposal, which took place during a romantic dinner date at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

“It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret,” the insider said. “The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there.”

The source continued, “It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy.”

This marks Kourtney’s first marriage. The reality star has never tied the knot with anyone else, but shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8. Travis, for his part, has been married twice. He was first married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He was then married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple share two kids: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.