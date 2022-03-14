Kourtney & Travis Are Officially Trying For Kids & Even Filmed Testing His Sperm Together

Expanding the family. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s kids may be on the way sooner than you think! The engaged couple have documented their attempts to conceive a child together in the Kardashian family’s new upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

Kourtney—who got engaged to Travis in October 2021—revealed that she and the Blink-182 drummer are on the same page when it comes to welcoming more children together. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” the Poosh founder, 42, said in a voiceover during a trailer for The Kardashians released on March 14, 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already mother to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In a clip from the trailer for the Kardashian family’s upcoming reality show, Kourtney and Travis are featured attending a doctor’s appointment together. At one point during the clip, the pair are advised to “put the sample in [a] cup,” to which Kourtney asked to “turn the mics off.” She joked, “You don’t get the audio [for that].” Later in the trailer, Travis held his fiancée’s hand as a doctor examined her.

News of Kourtney and Travis’ baby plans comes just weeks after a source told Us Weekly that the couple started trying to get pregnant after their engagement. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the insider told the site in February 2022. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

While the source revealed at the time that Kourtney felt “confident” in her ability to conceive naturally, the reality star was also open to trying IVF or other routes. “Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives,” the insider explained.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” the source added at the time. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he has been a model gentleman with her and Scott [Disick’s children] too. They just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.” Given this latest trailer, it looks like we may not be waiting for much longer after all.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.