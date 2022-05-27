Kourtney Wants to Be the ‘Perfect’ Stepmom to Travis’ Kids Amid Reports Her Own Kids Are ‘Overwhelmed’

She gets it from her mom. Kourtney Kardashian is treating Travis Barker’s kids right after their wedding. A source told HollywoodLife on May 27, 2022, that the Poosh founder is trying really hard to be the best stepmom to her new husband’s kids.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she’s “really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.” Travis has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—son, Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also close to Shanna’s daughter with Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana, 22. Even before Travis and Kourtney were dating, Kourtney was close to Alabama since they were neighbors.

“Alabama is working on her own make-up line and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way,” the source shared to HollywoodLife. “She did the same thing for Travis and helped him when he was creating and launching his business.”

“She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It’s easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already,” the source continued. “But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

However, Kourtney’s kids are on a rollercoaster ride when it comes to their mom’s relationship. It was reported that Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 are a “little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention.” On the other hand, a source told ET that they “are still very protective of their dad and since there is still some animosity on Scott [Disick]’s part, it’s been a work in progress. At the end of the day, they are glad to see their mom so over the moon and in love.”

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021. Her kids were not in attendance, and when the Poosh founder revealed the good news to them in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, they did not take the engagement well. “I do wish that my kids were here,” Kourtney said during the episode of the proposal. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

The couple later got married three times. Their first wedding was in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, as an unofficial wedding with an Elvis impersonator. They later got officially married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022, before their extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022. All of Kourtney and Travis’ family and kids attended the wedding abroad.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

