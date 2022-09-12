Kourtney Just Revealed Where She’s At With Her IVF Journey With Travis—It Was ‘A Lot’

Laying low. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave us an update on their IVF journey. The two have been trying really hard for a baby since they got together and Kourtney revealed to WSJ Magazine where she’s at in their path to having their own little one.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer took viewers on their journey to having a baby on season 1 of The Kardashians. On September 12, 2022, she revealed to the magazine that she was taking a break from IVF. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already a mother of three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6—whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model, 46, who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana, 22, during a previous marriage.

A source close to Kourtney revealed to Us Weekly on July 25, 2022, that Travis’ latest scare with pancreatitis put a long pause on the baby journey. “Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the source confirmed. “They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most importantly they really want a child together.” Travis was hospitalized on June 28, 2022. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after seeking care at West Hills Hospital. On July 2, 2022, Travis posted an update on his Instagram stories about why he was hospitalized. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney and Travis had their extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022. The nuptials were Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding in the past two months. Kourtney and Travis married legally at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022, with close friends and family. They had their first wedding—which they referred to as a “practice wedding”—in Las Vegas in April 2022 following the Grammy Awards. On whether The Kardashians will show footage of the Portofino wedding, Kourtney revealed in the WSJ Magazine interview, “We don’t know yet. I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don’t know if we’re going to keep it for home video or share it with the world.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

