Kourtney & Travis Accessorized Their Red Carpet Looks With PDA, Again

All we wanted was a live “Emo girl” performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards and while we, unfortunately, didn’t get to hear the song live, we did get major red carpet appearances from Hollywood’s newest emo girl. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Grammys looks gave us all the emo vibes we were hoping for and a pop of punk pink.

Kourtney Kardashian attended as the fiancé of Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182 and man behind the current punk-rock resurgence. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t actually nominated for any Grammys this year (hey, you never know what kind of collab the future could hold with those two), they are front runners for best gothic-punk dressed (though they have some stiff competition against pop-princess Olivia Rodrigo). The duo has set out to define a few signature looks on the red carpet. The first is displaying major PDA at any and every opportunity possible. Hot or cringe? You decide. And the second is wearing matching all-black looks.

Kardashian and Barker just wore matching black formal attire to the 94th annual Academy Awards a week ago and besides their make-out session, their looks were surprisingly subtle. It seems like the duo wanted to take things up a notch tonight without making too big of a statement.

Let’s start with the fashion queen’s look. Kourtney Kardashian wore a black jumpsuit by Et Ochs. The one-piece featured oblique cutouts and a structured short-sleeve cape top. In a shocking turn of events, Kourtney opted to wear no jewelry at all. Instead, she accessorized with sheer opera gloves that disappear under the cape’s sleeve. Kim Kardashian’s fashion re-brand is often discussed in tandem to her relationship with Kanye West. I think that Kourtney Kardashian is heading towards a similar evolution of style by choosing pieces that are dark yet simple, structured and elevated.

Taking notes from her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet after-party looks, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both wore matching black sunglasses on the Grammys red carpet. Clearly, their future is bright.

Since Travis Barker is the musically inclined half of the couple, it makes sense that he had a more dramatic approach to his Grammys look. Barker wore a sleeveless Givenchy black suit with a raw hemline. Yes, it looks like someone ripped the sleeves off in true rocker fashion. He paired the black suit with a bright silk fuschia jacket by Raf Simons. Barker slid the jacket on and off throughout the night for elevated dramatic effect. In contrast to Kardashian’s complete lack of accessories, Barker wore a thick silver chain link necklace complete with a matching bracelet and ring.

Speaking of rings, I’m hoping that the power couple’s red carpet affection and fashion is just a small preview of what’s to come at the duo’s highly anticipated wedding. We’ll be getting a deeper look at the Kardashian and Barker’s relationship and wedding proposal when the new series Kardashians premiers on Hulu on April 14.