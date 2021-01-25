Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Dating After Secretly Hooking Up For ‘Years’

New man. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating after their secret hookups “over the years.” News broke of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship on Sunday, January 24, after they posted Instagram photos with each other at Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, California.

Kourtney and Travis’ photos both showed them at Kris’ pool with the same view of the Palm Springs desert, which confirmed that they were together that day. The Instagram posts also came days after Travis commented a red rose emoji on an Instagram selfie of Kourtney posing in her mirror. The Blink-182 member also commented a mermaid emoji on Kourtney’s picture of her at the beach earlier this month.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday that Kourtney and Travis are, in fact, dating after years of knowing each other. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the source said. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

People also reported that Travis had had a crush on Kourtney long before the two made their relationship official. “They’re in Palm Springs together. They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” a source told the magazine. “They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while,” an insider shares.

An insider also confirmed to HollywoodLife that this isn’t the first time Kourtney and Travis have had eyes for each other, as they’ve “hooked up” in the past. “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they’re dating,” the insider said.

As for what connected the two, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney and Travis have spent more time together over the years, as their kids are friends. Kourtney shares kids Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis has Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanon Moakler.

“Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic,” the source said. “They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another. Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them.”

A source for E! News also claimed that Kourtney and Travis’ closeness to each other as neighbors was one of the reasons they fell for each other. “It’s been very low-key,” the insider said. “They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

The source continued, “Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”