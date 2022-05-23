Kourtney Had a Virgin Mary on Her Veil—Here’s if She & Travis Were Raised Catholic

Since their Catholic-inspired wedding, fans have wondered if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Catholic and whether the Kardashian-Jenners were raised religious.

Kourtney and Travis married for a third time on May 22, 2022, at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy. The couple held their reception at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle near their wedding venue. For the wedding, Kourtney wore a white Dolce & Babbana mini dress, with a cathedral-length veil stitched with the words “family loyalty respect” and an image of the Virgin Mary at the base. According to Vogue, the veil was based on Travis’ head tattoos, which also includes an image of the Virgin Mary. In Instagram Story photos shared by Travis’ daughter, Alabama Luell, Kourtney and Travis were also seen kneeling at the altar of their wedding. According to Brides, it’s Catholic tradition at weddings for brides and grooms to “kneel before the altar to receive their nuptial blessing from the priest.”

The nuptials were Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding in the past two months. Kourtney and Travis married legally at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022, with close friends and family. They had their first wedding—which they referred to as a “practice wedding”—in Las Vegas in April 2022 following the Grammy Awards.

“It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn’t stop smiling,” a source told People in May 2022 of Kourtney’s third wedding. “She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding.” The insider continued, “[Kourtney] is really the happiest she has ever been. Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It’s very cute.”

Another source also explained to People before the couple’s Italian wedding that Kourtney and Travis needed to marry legally before their Italian wedding. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the insider said. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

But back to the wedding: Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Catholic? Read on for what we know about their religious background and how it inspired their star-studded wedding.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Catholic?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Catholic? The answer is yes and no. In a past interview with Vice, Travis confirmed that he was raised Catholic and has the Virgin Mary tattooed on his head, but he isn’t as religious as he used to be. “Well I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19. and I was brought up Catholic. I definitely pray; I believe in God,” he said at the time. “I definitely think I was blessed, and I’m here for a reason after being the only survivor of a plane crash. So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Kourtney’s younger sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she isn’t Catholic but attended an all-girls Catholic high school, Marymount High School, in Los Angeles when she was a teenager. Kourtney also attended the same school. “I was pretty simple,” Kim told Vogue at the time about her Catholic school’s dress code, which she described as “typical preppy schoolgirl.” She continued, “I stuck to the rules…except for my really short skirt—I was always getting into trouble for that. I was, like, full-on Clueless.”

Though she isn’t Catholic, Kim confirmed to Vogue that she and her family are Christian and start their mornings with a Bible verse from their mother, Kris Jenner. “I just genuinely loved it,” Kim said of her Catholic school experience. “I had an amazing Catholic school experience. It’s very strict, very punctual, and I like that—it’s how I’ve lived my life.” She continued, “We don’t share it much, but we’re really religious. We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it. We are very Christian—and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school.”

Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, is also religious, as seen in his 2019 Christian hip-hop and gospel album, Jesus Is King. Kanye also performed a Sunday Service performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Easter in 2019 and is the leader of his own gospel group, Sunday Service Choir, which released their first album, Jesus Is Born, in 2019. Kourtney’s mother, Kris, is also a co-founder of California Community Church, previously known as Life Change Church, in Agoura Hills, California, near the Kardashian-Jenners’ neighborhood in Calabasas.

“Bring your mess. (We’re messy, too),” reads a statement from the church’s website. “Lots of people think they need to have their stuff together before they can be a part of a church. If that’s you, we’d love to be the place where you can finally let go of that idea. The truth is, we’re all a bit of a mess, even Christians.” The statement continues , “Here’s the other side of that truth: We’re also all worthy of love. And grace. And a second chance (or 12th or 212th). Most of all, we’re all worthy of redemption—a fancy church word that’s a lot like rescue. So you’re welcome here—just as you are. Really. Mess and all.”

The Kardashian-Jenners are also close friends with lead pastor Brad Johnson, who officiated Khloé Kardashian’s wedding to ex-husband, Lamar Odom, in 2009. The family has also been seen at services at Hillsong Church, a celebrity-favorite church attended by stars like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Chris Pratt.

