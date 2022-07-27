Here’s How Travis’ ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness Is Affecting Him Having a Baby With Kourtney—It’s a ‘Struggle’

Wishing all the best. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying really hard for a baby. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer had several obstacles in their way on the journey of trying to have a little one of their own.

A source close to Kourtney revealed to UsWeekly on July 25, 2022, that Travis’ latest scare with pancreatitis put a long pause on the baby journey. “Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the source confirmed. “They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most importantly they really want a child together.” Another source told ET that the two have been working together in Travis’ recovery, “Kourtney and Travis are doing so much better since Travis’ health scare. Travis is in much better health now, and they are slowly moving past that. Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis’ health is top priority right now.” The source continued, “Kourtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after his health scare. They’re truly enjoying this new newlywed phase.” The source gushed that Travis “is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side.”

Travis was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to pancreatitis—an inflammation in the pancreas on June 29, 2022. Doctors suspect that the inflammation occurred because of a recent endoscopy. The symptoms of the inflammation include symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. He posted on his Instagram:“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney, for her part, also gave updates on Travis’ health on July 2, 2022. She made a series of posts on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.” One of her last stories slammed paparazzi who claimed that she left her husband in the hospital. “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already a mother of three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6—whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model, 46, who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana, 22, during a previous marriage.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

