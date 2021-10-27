Kourtney Wants ‘Another Baby’ With Travis—Here’s How Soon They’re ‘Hoping to Be Expecting’

Expanding the family! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby plans include having another child as soon as “next year,” according to a new report by E! News.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are eager to have a baby together following their engagement. Kourtney and Travis “both love kids” and are “hoping to be expecting by next year,” a source told E! in a report published on Tuesday, October 26. “They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done,” a second insider said, adding, “Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

According to a third source, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family approves of Travis and Kourtney’s plans to welcome a baby together. “They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families,” the insider noted. “Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already a mother of three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6—whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. A source recently told Hollywood Life that Kourtney’s kids are “super happy” about her engagement to Travis. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family,” the insider told the site on October 19, noting that their future stepdad “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own.”

Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model, 46, who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana, 22, during a previous marriage. Travis is “a good father” to all of his kids and he’s an “extremely hands-on” dad—which is “one of the things that attracted [Kourtney] most to him,” the source added at the time.

