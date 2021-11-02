Travis Just Revealed the Name He & Kourtney Want to Give Their Baby—Here’s When They Could Be ‘Expecting’

Another one! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby name for their future child was revealed, and it’s from the same movie that inspired the name of his daughter with his ex-wife.

For Halloween, Travis and Kourtney, who got engaged in September 2021 after nine months of dating, dressed as Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman from the 1993 movie, True Romance. The movie is also the inspiration for the name of Travis’ 15-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. However, Alabama may not be the only name inspired from True Romance.

In a comment on his Instagram post on November 1, 2021, Travis revealed that he and Kourtney will name their first son Elvis. The name is a reference to Elvis Presley, who Clarence, an Elvis superfan, sees a ghost of in the beginning of the movie. Though Travis didn’t confirm where the name came from, fans theorized that Evlis was a nod to True Romance, given that Travis dressed as Clarence for Halloween.

After Kourtney and Travis’ True Romance Halloween costumes, Shanna, who was married to the Blink 182 member from 2004 to 2008, took to her Instagram Story to shade her ex-husband‘s fiancée for dressing up as the character that inspired her daughter’s name.

“True Romance,” Shanna captioned a photo of her own parents, Gail Moakler and John W. Moakler III. Shanna also responded to a fan who told her how “odd” it was to see Travis and Kourtney “bond” over the same movie that was a part of his marriage to Shanna. “Can I just say how completely odd I find it that Kravis is bonding over the movie True Romance when that was you and his thing when you were married? Hopped on IG and saw their photoshoot and it’s so weird…” the user commented, to which Shanna responded, “It’s like an episode of Punk’d.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in May 2021, Shanna—who shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Travis—explained how “weird” it was to see Kourtney and Travis also bond over True Romance. “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over,” she said. “I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

As for Kourtney and Travis’ baby plans, a source told E! News in October 2021 that the couple “both love kids” and are “hoping to be expecting by next year.” “They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done,” the insider said.” Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

Another source told the site, They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families. Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.” Kourtney shares three kids—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6—with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.