Kourtney Kardashian Said She’s ‘Thankful’ For Scott Disick Amid Those Reunion Rumors

In a sweet Father’s Day tribute, Kourtney Kardashian told Scott Disick that she’s “thankful” for him amid his breakup from Sofia Richie and rumors that Kourt and Scott are reuniting. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to share a heartfelt post in honor of the father of her three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“Happy Father’s Day,” she captioned a photo of her family of five. “Thankful for you and these three special ones.”

The Poosh founder also celebrated her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on her Instagram Stories with a throwback video of her dad. Scott, for his part, celebrated Father’s Day on his Instagram Stories with a photo of him and Penelope next to him with the caption: “My day is complete.”

Kourtney’s Father’s Day tribute to her ex-boyfriend—who she dated on and off for almost a decade until their split in 2015—comes after a source told Us Weekly in May that Scott will always have “love” for the mother of his children.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” an insider said at the time. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

However, just because Scott may still have feelings for Kourtney, don’t expect Kourtney to feel the same. A source told HollywoodLife in May that Kourtney simply thinks of Scott as a co-parent at this point.

“Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there,” the insider said. “They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”