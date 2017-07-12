This Is How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Technology for Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian may come from a family of expert selfie takers and app creators, but it’s clear she doesn’t want her kids to follow in their aunts’ footsteps. The 38-year-old—who has three kids, Mason, 7; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 2—recently opened up about her strict rules when it comes to technology in her household, and after reviewing them, don’t expect any of her kids to surpass auntie Kylie Jenner in Instagram followers anytime soon.

The mom-of-three, who shares her children with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, broke down her “technology rules” in a post Tuesday on her website, titled “How I Feel About Technology for My Kids,” Kourt explained that now her kids are a little bit older, she does grant them a little bit more time with technology: a half-hour on weekdays and an hour on weekends. (Yeah, don’t know if that’s going to cut it for us, but Kourt seems to making it work for her fam.)

“It’s tough to know what’s best for our kids when it comes to technology,” she wrote. “Now that all my kids are over the age of two, I do allow them limited time to play video games and watch television. We have a game room, so I allow 30 minutes of video game time during the week and an hour on the weekends.”

One form of technology that’s off-limits in Kourt’s household though is iPads. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star banned the device after she noticed her kids growing more distracted at dinner.

“They don’t really play with iPads at all. We used to let them use iPads at restaurants, but rules evolve as kids grow and we learned that didn’t always work for us,” she wrote. “We want to be able to communicate and have conversations with the kids while eating together—so we try not to have TV or iPads out during breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

But that’s not the only strict technology rule Kourtney implemented. The E! personality also forbids technology during the few hours or so before her kids go to bed, which she prefers to use for reading (physical books, we’re sure) instead of scrolling through a screen. “[We] never have iPads during this time (which the kids don’t even miss, since they love our reading routine),” she wrote.

Though Kourtney’s technology protocol might seem extreme (or lax) to some, the celebrity mom acknowledges that each household deals with devices differently. “Every family is different, but these rules work for us!” she wrote.

Of course, Kourt had to poke fun of her *rules” (considering the Kardashians’ reputation) with a cheeky Instagram picture of her kids holding an iPhone, along with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “our technology rules…on my app.” (Well played, Kourt. Well played.)