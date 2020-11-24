Kourtney Kardashian Is Surprisingly Supportive of Scott Disick’s 19-Year-Old Girlfriend

Staying out of it. Kourtney Kardashian supports Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin dating, and prefers that he’s in a relationship.

A source told E! News on Monday, November 23, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has no ill will toward her ex-boyfriend or his new 19-year-old girlfriend. “Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy,” the insider said.

The source went on to note that Kourtney feels like Scott is “at his best” when he’s “able to find a balance between dating and family time,” which is why the Poosh founder prefers her the father of her kids to be in a relationship.

News broke that Scott and Amelia—the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—were dating in October when they were seen at a Halloween party together. The two were photographed a couple weeks later in November packing on the PDA on a beach date in Malibu, California. According to E! News’ source, Kourtney isn’t bothered by Scott’s new romance, as she and her ex-boyfriend have reached a healthy note in their co-parenting relationship.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after a decade of on-again, off-again dating. The two share three kids: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7. “He’s in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids,” the source said. “That’s when Kourtney is happiest.”

On the flip side, Scott’s other famous ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, whom he split from in August after three years of on-again, off-again dating, isn’t too happy to see her ex-boyfriend with one of her friends. A source told The Daily Mail on Sunday, November 22, that Sofia has unfollowed Amelia, whom she considered a close friend, since news of her relationship with Scott broke. The model has also unfollowed Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, as well as her sister, Delilah Belle.

“Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” the source said. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.'”

It doesn’t seem like Amelia’s parents are a fan of Scott either. According to another source for E! News, the parents “believe” their daughter’s relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star is “just a phase.”