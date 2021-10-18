An Analysis Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Style—Before & After Travis Barker

Scroll To See More Images

When I’m seeking style inspo from a Kardashian, I usually turn to Kim, or even cheat with a Jenner and look to Kylie or Kendall. That said, Kourtney Kardashian’s style has done a total 180° since she started dating Travis Barker—and now that the two are engaged, it’s likely her new look is here to stay.

Would it be an overstatement to say that Kardashian went from haute couture to Hot Topic? Maybe, but hey, if the Doc Marten fits! That said, her personal style has come a long way in general—remember how she used to dress when she was out and about with Scott Disick?

No, really. Rewind to like, 2009, a.k.a. the good old days. Back then, Kardashian wore eyesore prints and flowy tunics while working the register at Dash, her women’s boutique. After the family went from reality stars to full-blown celebrities, she honed a look that was much more refined. No prints, all solids and tailored basics to complement her no-makeup-makeup and shiny black strands.

Now that she’s with Barker, her style has gotten about ten times edgier, by way of lots of corsets, leather and head-to-toe black. You know the Pop Goes Punk albums we listened to in high school? Kourtney is one of those, personified.

Below, scroll through a timeline of Kardashian’s best and worst looks—and decide for yourself if Barker’s influence is helping or hurting. Congrats to the newly-engaged duo either way!

LIV Nightclub, 2009

“LIVin with my bitches #LIV” anyone? I don’t know what’s worse: the dress, the massive yellow clutch or (cringe) the feathered earrings.

Miami, 2010

When Scott and Kourtney debuted as a couple, she made sure to not change her style to suit his. She stuck with her bold printed tunics and let him do his preppy thing. They kind of clashed, but it was cute, no?

Miami, 2010

Even before she graduated from printed tunics, our girl knew one thing for sure: Showing off her long, toned legs would always be the right move.

Los Angeles 2016

Eventually, Kardashian parted ways with Disick and started experimenting with a sexier style. She took a page from sister Kim’s book with the tight dress, exposed cleavage and heavy glam.

CDFA Fashion Awards, 2018

This was the point during which Kardashian started gravitating towards sparkly suits for any and all formal events. Gowns? Hard pass.

People’s Choice Awards, 2019

Another example of a sparkly suit from this era. I love that she always rocks them sans-top or with an itty-bitty bra, like in this case.

Los Angeles, 2019

One more sparkly suit for the road, shall we! 2018-2019 really was a great time for statement suiting.

West Hollywood, 2019

In late 2019, we really saw Kardashian come into her own signature style. She favored pants over skirts, browns over blacks and understated pieces that still made her look snatched.

West Hollywood, 2019

Here, we see a little foreshadowing to how Kardashian might dress if she were ever to start dating a rockstar…

New York City, 2020

The more comfortable Kourt got with her look, the more she was willing to dip back into patterns and statement pieces.

West Hollywood, 2021

When Kardashian started hitting the town with Barker as an official ~couple~, she traded her chic-but-modest staples for shorter hemlines, cutouts and cleavage. We stan the honeymoon phase!

New York City, 2021

The more time Kardashian and Barker spent together, the more she leaned towards corsets, mesh and head-to-toe black. Not to mention a good lace-up detail as seen on the hips of these pants!

Brooklyn, 2021

This couple’s ‘fit really finalizes Kourtney’s transformation from a printed-tunic-loving starlet to a minimalist mama to a punk rock princess. Catch me keeping my fingers crossed for a black wedding dress when they make it to the altar!