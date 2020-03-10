Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Surprised’ Fans Reacted the Way They Did to Her Stretch Marks

When you’re a Kardashian, you’re probably already expecting trolls to have a field day every time you post a photo on Instagram. It’s why Kourtney Kardashian’s stretch marks earned a “surprised” reaction from the star. Fans were actually…really supportive and positive when Kourt posted a bikini photo featuring her tiger stripes back in August 2019. It wasn’t something the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was expecting, at all.

The Poosh CEO opened up about the positive reception in a new cover story for Health magazine’s April issue, out now digitally. “I was surprised by that,” she said of her fans’ complimentary reaction. And part of Kourt’s surprise actually comes down to the fact that she’s never paid much (negative) attention to stretch marks in the past; she couldn’t understand why others would! (We love Kourtney’s unbothered energy, ok?)

“I’ve had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty,” she explained to Health. “I never cared about them—I like them!”

Back when Kourtney originally posted the photo, she included a similar statement in the comments section: “I love my little stripes,” she wrote at the time. As such, fans went wild—many praised Kourtney’s unfiltered photo, and shared it as an example of body positivity.

For Health, Kourtney also opened up about her mental health. It’s just one factor that gives us a possible understanding of her recent decision to limit her time on KUWTK, and rumors over eventually quitting the show.

“For the past three years I’ve been going to therapy,” Kourtney revealed. “Once a week I go to a double session. I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?'”

She added, “My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I’m such a homebody; it’s important for me to force myself to do something social!”