Kourtney Kardashian Just Showed Off Her Stretch Marks & The Internet Is Shook

When was the last time you heard about a KarJenner being praised for body positivity? Don’t worry, we’ll wait. These Kourtney Kardashian stretch marks photo reactions have us thinking we’ve seen a brand new day. No matter what you think about the Kardashian/Jenner clan–it’s no secret that though they take some stunning photos–they are typically filtered to within an inch of their life. Since a good chunk of celebrity women are vying for more “natural” and body positive images, the KarJenners can often stick out like sore thumbs.

However, the eldest Kardashian–Kourtney is starting to lean into more body positivity–especially since launching her healthy and natural lifestyle website, Poosh. Yesterday–Mason, Penelope and Reign’s mama jumped on the gram to chat about a FUPA flattening exercise from Poosh. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a high cut-sleek black swimsuit. She captioned the caption saying,

Poosh away your pooch with these 5 simple moves. Link in bio for @amandaeliselee’s step-by-step instructions for each. #pooshthemoves

At first glance, nothing seems atypical about the stunning and rather picturesque photo. However, fans soon began pointing out that Kourtney was posed with her stretch marks fully on display. One fan said, “Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” Kourt responded, “I love my little stripes.”

Listen–stretch marks, cellulite, body fat, and all #dat is normal AF and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

We hope Kourtney is fully embracing this unretouched life because her fans are HERE for it.

“Oh wow, not airbrushed. You can actually see her stretch marks and this is what a real body looks like! I love it!” one fan said. Another added, “”Stretch marks! On a Kardashian!! Oh this is one reason you’re my fave!” Finally, one person said, “I love the fact that you let your stretch marks show! Proud, hot Mama!!”

Cute.