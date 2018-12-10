Sofia Richie Reportedly Knows She & Kourtney Kardashian ‘Will Never Be Best Friends’

Since Sofia Richie started dating Scott Disick in 2017, fans have wondered: What does Kourtney Kardashian think? The reality star and Disick dated for more than a decade and share three kids together, so, no matter what their relationship is now, she’ll always have an opinion on his dating life. But what does she really think? Well, according to a source for People, she isn’t Richie’s “biggest fan.”

Per the source, Richie knows she’ll always be the “outsider” in Disick and Kardashian’s family, but she’s trying to deal with it the best she can “without causing drama.”

“There has been and will continue to be things with Scott’s family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama,” the source said. “She loves Scott and wants to be with him She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.”

As for her relationship with Kardashian, the Richie knows that she’ll “never be best friends” with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Still, that doesn’t mean Kardashian hates her. Per the source, Richie is good with Kardashian’s kids, which is one positive in her favor.

“She knows that Kourtney isn’t her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids,” the source said. “Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.”

As some might remember, Richie and Disick started dating in May 2017 after they were seen flirting in the South of France on Disick’s 34th birthday vacation. The date came a few months when Kardashian ended her romantic relationship for good with the father of her children. Kardashian, Disick and Richie aren’t the nuclear family, but hey, they wouldn’t be Kardashians if they were.