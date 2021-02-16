Kourtney Kardashian Hints Scott Disick Has ‘No Taste’ After Amelia Hamlin Confirms They’re Dating

Better off. Kourtney Kardashian shaded Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin after their Valentine’s Day date with a sneaky “like” over on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star double-tapped a post about men who have “no taste” after they choose another woman.

The Poosh founder, 41, is seemingly hinting at being happier with her new rumored boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, now that her ex went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. The young model shared photos of herself and Scott, 37, on vacation together in Miami for Valentine’s Day weekend on her Instagram Stories, confirming their rumored romance. Meanwhile, Kourtney—who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Scott—spent her time on social media subtly weighing in on her ex’s new relationship.

In an Instagram post shared by Miley Cyrus on Saturday, February 13, the singer shared some advice from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, about heartbreak—and Kourtney appeared to agree. “Daddy always has the best advice for an Achy Breaky Heart.💔,” Cyrus captioned a series of photos of her father playing Robby Ray Stewart in Hannah Montana.

She added, “Listen to @BillyRayCyrus and take your horse to the Old Town Road & leave his ass in the past! #FatherKnowsBest 💕.” The snaps captioned a quote from the Disney Channel show that read, “You’re better off without him if he’s gonna choose her over you, he obviously has no taste.” Kourtney liked the post and even went on to comment with a heart emoji.

Kourtney’s Instagram comment comes one month after a source told Us Weekly that she and the rest of the Kardashian family are “supportive” of Scott’s new relationship with Amelia. “The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” the source said at the time. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, and it shows.”

Scott is reportedly happy for Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis, too. He “isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father,” a source told Us Weekly in early February.