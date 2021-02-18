Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Just Shaded Kourtney Kardashian by Hinting He ‘Downgraded’

A step down. Kourtney Kardashian was shaded by Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who liked a comment about how her ex-husband “downgraded” by dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008. The two share two kids: daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and son Landon Asher, 15. On Wednesday, February 17, Shanna, who is the 1995 Miss New York USA, took to her Instagram to post a photo of her in braids and a white crop top. “‘And I should Goodfella you, call me Karen, waking up to my Beretta…..’ ⚓️” she wrote in the caption, which quoted a lyric from Jessie Reyez’s 2020 song, “DO YOU Love Her.” The song makes a reference to the 1990 movie Goodfellas, in which a character named Karen uses a Beretta revolver gun to wake up her husband, who had been cheating on her.

After Shanna’s post, many fans took to her comments assuming that her caption was about Travis and Kourtney. “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you! Travis downgraded big time!!!!” one user wrote in a comment, which Shanna agreed with by giving it a “like.”

Shanna’s post comes less than a week after Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship with a photo of them holding hands following Valentine’s Day. Though it doesn’t seem like Shanna and Kourtney are close, Travis’ kids are friends with Kourtney’s children from her relationship with Scott Disick. (The two share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.)

“Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in January. “They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another. Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them.”

An insider for E! News also said, “Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”