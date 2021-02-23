Kourtney Kardashian Just Shaded Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife for ‘Stalking’ Her on Social Media

Hitting back. Kourtney Kardashian shaded Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler in a new Poosh blog post—at least that’s according to some eagle-eyed fans, who spotted a suggestive headline on her lifestyle brand’s site, which read, “How to Break the Habit of Stalking Your Ex on Social Media.” Nice and subtle, Kourt!

The Poosh founder’s blog post came just days after her boyfriend’s ex, Shanna Moakler, 45, took to Instagram to seemingly shade Kourtney, 41. The former Miss New York USA shared a selfie on Wednesday, February 17, and captioned it at the time with a lyric from Jessie Reyez’s 2020 song, “Do You Love Her.” The quote read, “And I should Goodfella you, call me Karen, waking up to my Beretta…..,’” which also happens to be a reference to 1990’s Goodfellas when Karen, a character in the film, draws a gun on her husband after she learns he’s been cheating on her.

Some fans took this reference as Shanna’s way of hinting that Travis, 45, cheated on her during their relationship (it wouldn’t be the first time she has suggested this). The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008, and share two kids: daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and son Landon Asher, 17. Now, however, Travis has moved on with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—and Shanna seems to think her ex “downgraded.” As one fan wrote in response to her post, “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you! Travis downgraded big time!!!!” Shanna, for her part, “liked” the comment in agreement.

Following her suggestive “like” on Instagram, Shanna sealed the deal with a shady post on her Instagram Story the following week. “Stop complaining about your life,” read the post on Monday, February 22. “There are people out there dating your ex.” Yet in an interview with Page Six, the mother of two insisted that she’s “happy” for Travis. “He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy. And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly,” she told the site, adding, “He can handle that Kardashian drama!”

Kourtney seemingly responded to Shanna’s antics over on her Poosh blog with a post urging readers to stop “stalking” their exes on social media. “Modern life has cursed us. We are haunted by the radical accessibility of everyone we’ve ever met, hooked up with, or dated via a tiny device we happen to keep on our person during all our waking moments,” the anonymously-authored blog post reads.

It continues, “It’s no wonder we’ve made a daily—or several times daily, or every hour—habit of checking in our exes, and our exes’ exes, their new lovers, friends, acquaintances, and so forth. It’s not healthy, it’s not helping us move on, and unfortunately, it’s all too easy.”

The blog post goes on to offer solutions to nabbing this “filthy little habit” of social media stalking. Whether this spells an end to Shanna and Kourtney’s feud, however, remains to be seen.