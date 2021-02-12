Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Tried to Get Back Together Before She Dated Travis Barker

Round 2? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick tried to get back together before Travis Barker dating rumors, and it was all filmed for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new clip for season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which is the final season of the E! show), Kourtney’s sisters—Kim, Khloé and Kendall—are seen gossiping about Kourtney and Scott’s relationship. The episode is filmed from when the Kardashian-Jenners rented a Malibu beach house in the summer of 2020.

In the clip, Kim tells Khloé and Kendall that she walked in on Kourtney and Scott asleep on a couch together, almost snuggling. “I came over here in the morning a few days ago, and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch. They were separate — they weren’t, like, spooning. But they were close,” Kim said.

Khloé then reveals that Kourtney asked her to babysit her and Scott’s daughter, Penelope, for the night, so she could have some alone time, which led the sisters to gossip about whether Kourt and Scott have done anything as more than friends. “P was with me that night,” KoKo said. “Kourt asked if I would have a sleep over with P because it’s been so long. So who was here?!”

Kim responded, “Just Kourtney and Scott,” to which Khloé exclaimed, “Oh my god!”

Kendall then revealed that she wants Kourtney and Scott to give their relationship another try. “Do we think they’re hooking up again?” Kendall said. “I just want them to try.” Kim responded, “I don’t know. Maybe.”

KoKo then noted that Scott is single and Kourtney wouldn’t be happy if he dated someone else. “Scott is single right now,” Khloé said. “If he fully moves on — has a baby and all of that, she’s gonna freak out.”

She continued, “What’s the harm in trying [to get back together]? The worst that’ll happen is that they’ll be like, ‘You know what, we don’t vibe with this.’ But they’re also too pussy to try.”

Kim added, “I think they’re afraid they’re gonna mess up their good co-parenting.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after dating on and off for almost a decade. Since then, the two have went on to date different people. Currently, Kourtney is in a relationship with her neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott is dating model Amelia Hamlin. News broke of Travis and Kourtney’s relationship in January 2021. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

