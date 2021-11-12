Kourtney & Scott Just Ran into Each Other For the 1st Time Since Her Engagement to Travis

Talk about awkward. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship after Travis Barker‘s engagement has been little to nonexistent. That is, until they ran into each other at Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party on November 5, 2021.

A source told HollywoodLife on November 12, 2021, that Scott and Kourtney (who was with Travis) saw each other for the first time at Kris’ bday bash, which was filmed for the Kardashian-Jenners’ upcoming Hulu show. While the insider noted that there wasn’t an “unnecessary drama” between Scott and Kourtney, the run-in was still “awkward” for both exes, especially Scott. “Scott was there at the same time as Kourtney and Travis at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, but he did not stay for long after they arrived,” the source said. “Hulu cameras were filming the whole thing and this will absolutely be used on the show. Regardless of how they feel about each other, Kourtney and Scott know that they have a job to do at the end of the day.”

The insider explained that Kourtney and Scott have had “worse falling outs,” and that Kourtney has no “ill feelings” towards the father of her children: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

According to the source, Scott attended the party because Kris offered him a contract on the family’s upcoming Hulu show. “She is an insanely smart business woman and knows that Scott brings the drama that they need,” the insider said. “He knows that he is going to have to be a part of their lives and that he has to get over his feelings about this for the sake of their kids.”

While Scott and Kourtney aren’t close at the moment, a second insider told HollywoodLife that Scott is “grateful” he still had Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, “to lean on for support” at the party. (Scott even shared an Instagram Story with Khloé at the bash, where he called her “gorg.”) “Scott and Khloé have always been close, and they will continue to be regardless of Kourtney’s relationship status with Travis,” the source said. “Khloé looks at Scott as family because he is. She absolutely adores him.”

As for what happened at the celebration, the insider noted that Scott didn’t “stay too long” because of how “awkward” it was between him, Kourtney and Travis. Scott “[Scott] handled himself like a perfect gentleman because he doesn’t have the energy left to cause any unnecessary drama, particularly with the mother of his children,” the source said. After the party, Scott and Kris were seen filming again in Woodland Hills on November 8.

Kourtney and Travis, who started dating in January 2021, got engaged in October 2021 after years knowing each other. Page Six reported at the time that Scott, who dated Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, had a “dark” reaction to her engagement news. “Scott is going crazy,” the insider said at the time. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

