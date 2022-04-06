Kourtney Nearly Tied the Knot with Scott in Vegas Before Travis—Here’s Why She Didn’t

Momager to the rescue! Kourtney Kardashian almost had a Las Vegas wedding with her ex Scott Disick. The Poosh founder recently tied the knot in the same fashion with her now-husband Travis Barker.

According to People, Kourtney and Scott once wanted to walk down the aisle in Sin City during a 2007 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the episode, Scott brought up the idea of marrying Kourtney in Las Vegas after a drunken night out. Kourtney was up for the shotgun wedding, but started to get second thoughts about it.

Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, put in her two cents once the news reached her: “This is wrong,” she said in the episode. “You’re rushing it. [Caitlyn Jenner] isn’t here, your little sisters aren’t here. They would die if they thought they weren’t your bridesmaids… where is [Scott’s] family? This is about family!” Kourtney eventually agreed with her mother and canceled the wedding.

Flash forward to April 4, 2022, and Kourtney has finally approached the altar—but with her new lover, Travis Barker. The unofficial wedding happened right after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammys with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. Neither Kourtney nor Travis’ families were in attendance, but they’ve reportedly reacted positively to the duo getting hitched.

