Kourtney K. Slams Scott Disick for Introducing Sofia Richie to Their Kids Without Asking

After 10 years of breakups and makeups, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are finally on the same page as coparents to three children: Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t have their issues, especially when it comes to Scott’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney goes off on Scott after he introduces Sofia to their children without asking her first. The conversation begins with Kourtney scolding Scott for not treating her with “respect” and giving her a “heads-up.” “It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect,” Kourtney said. “I make sacrifices all the time and you’re not following through with the things that you say you’re gonna do. Then you just go and do whatever you want, and I’m not OK with it.”

The conversation continues with Scott telling Kourtney that she’s “difficult and “over-controlling” as his argument for why what he did was OK. “I think you expect a lot from a lot of people. Not always can your expectations always be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you,” Scott said.

It’s unclear how the argument between Scott and Kourtney ends, but from the looks of it, neither side is making much progress. Looks like we’ll have to tune into KUWTK for the latest on this Kourtney-Scott-Sofia drama. Watch a clip of the conversation above.