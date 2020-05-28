Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Played a Part in Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Breakup

In a turn of events, a source claims that Kourtney Kardashian influenced Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s breakup. News broke on Wednesday, May 27, that Scott and Sofia have ended their relationship after three years together. For those who keep up with the Disick-Richies, their split shouldn’t come as a surprise. Fans have speculated that the two were done for weeks after Sofia has been seen with a mystery man following Scott’s return to California after a stint at a rehab center in Colorado.

So why did Scott and Sofia break up? Well, according to sources, there are multiple reasons. A source for Page Six told the site on Wednesday that Scott had returned to his past behavior and that Sofia no longer had the patience to deal with it. “Scott had gone back to his old ways,” the source said. “And Sofia got fed up.”

The insider also told Page Six that Kourtney played a part in Sofia’s decision to end her relationship with Scott. “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” the source said. “And you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

After news broke of Scott and Sofia’s breakup, Lord Disick took to his Instagram to post a photo him by a pool at the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah. Given that Kourtney also posted photos of her in Utah over Memorial Day, fans deduced that the two were on vacation together with their three kids: Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and Penelope, 7.

A source told HollywoodLife on May 28 that Scott and Kourtney’s recent getaway wasn’t romantic and was simply a away for Scott to heal after the recent emotional trauma of his parents’ deaths, which is why he went to rehab in April.

“Kourtney invited Scott to join her and the kids on their getaway to Amangiri because she knows how happy it makes the kids to have him around,” the insider said. “She also feels like it’s one of the most healing places she’s ever been to, so she knew it would be good for Scott.”